BBQ hut will grill up support for Carefor Hospice Cornwall

LUNENBURG, Ontario – Dan Pyke has worked to build an outdoor bar and grill, but this summer project is not for himself, and he has not done it alone.

Pyke decided to build this outdoor summer structure and give it to Carefor Hospice Cornwall to raffle off as a fundraiser. He had some help from some young student volunteers who he taught valuable building and woodworking skills as they built the bar and grill together.

Pyke has been doing welding and carpentry work for 36 years and said he was speaking to some parents who were looking to have some shop mentoring for their kids. Pyke said he got the idea for the fundraiser after speaking with a friend, Tina McMartin, who is a nurse.

“I thought if we were going to do a fundraiser, that we would do a decent fundraiser,” he said.

In total, Pyke had around 16 young shop students help him build the grill hut.

Pyke received a donation for some of the wood from Saw Mill Country Lane Fine Wood Products in Berwick, and got more wood at a discounted price from the Timber Mart in Ingleside.

Pyke began the project on the Victoria Day weekend and was assembling the final product on the weekend of Saturday, May 29.

The bar and grill hut, which is valued at $6,000 will be raffled off by Carefor Hospice Cornwall alongside a Green Egg Grill. Carefor will be selling 2,500 raffle tickets at $25 each starting next week and hope to raise $35,000.