OPP remind cyclists and motorists about road safety

(STORMONT, DUNDAS & GLENGARRY,ON) – With warmer weather on the way and more cyclists taking to the streets, the SD&G Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is reminding cyclists that they must stay alert and follow the rules of the road.

Cyclists are required to share the road with other vehicles. Bicycles should always ride with traffic, stay as far right as possible and use hand signals to alert others to your intended actions. Your bicycle should have a sounding device attached and if you are riding at night proper lighting is required.

The most important piece of safety equipment you need is an approved and properly fitted helmet. The law requires everyone under the age of 18 to wear a helmet but for safety reasons, the OPP recommends that all cyclists wear helmets at all times. Cyclists are also reminded to be aware of local bylaws regarding riding on the sidewalk as this may not be permitted in your municipality.

Motorists also have a role to play in cycling safety.

•Drivers must leave a minimum of one-metre distance when passing a cyclist. The penalty, if convicted under the Highway Traffic Act, is a fine of $110.

•Dooring- The penalty under the Highway Traffic Act for improper opening of a vehicle door (driver or passenger), is $365 if convicted.

SD&G OPP officers will be visible with proactive patrols and enforcement to ensure all road users stay alert and stay safe at all times.

For further information related to cycling laws and safety, please visit the following link:

http://www.mto.gov.on.ca/english/safety/bicycle-safety.shtml