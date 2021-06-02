Students will not return to the classroom this year

June 2, 2021 — Changed at 13 h 33 min on June 2, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Students will not return to the classroom this year
Ontario Premier Doug Ford during a news conference on Wednesday, June 2.

ONTARIO – Ontario students will not return to in-class learning this academic year. On Wednesday, June 2, Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement that in-class learning would not resume until September. Students have been restricted to remote learning since Spring Break in April due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ford had solicited the opinions of education and health experts over the course of the previous week, and he acknowledged that some experts had recommended a return to the classroom.

“Here’s what the experts couldn’t say, they couldn’t tell us that returning of in class learning before more students and teachers are vaccinated wouldn’t lead to thousands and thousands of new cases,” Ford said. “The experts couldn’t tell us that it wouldn’t risk spreading other variants. These aren’t risks I’m willing to take so today I have to announce that students won’t be returning to in class until the fall.”

Ford said that a return to the classroom would put kids at risk and that was not a risk he was willing to take.

“The one constant in this pandemic is that we have always erred on the side of caution,” said Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce. “By remaining cautious and vigilant we protect our summer, we protect September.”

Instead of in class learning, Ford said his government would instead focus on making sure that summer camps can open and encouraged all schools to hold in person outdoor graduation ceremonies for all students before the end of the school year.

On Tuesday, the Ford Government announced that it would be investing $31 million in children and youth mental health services to reduce waiting lists.

Premier Ford also raised the possibility of enacting his provincial re-opening plan prior to June 14 when the province is scheduled to enter Phase 1 of the re-opening plan.

As of Wednesday, the province had administered 9.2 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Students in EOHU region back to class Monday, Feb. 1
COVID-19 News

Students in EOHU region back to class Monday, Feb. 1

EASTERN ONTARIO - Ontario Education Minister Stephen Lecce announced on Thursday, Jan. 28 that students in the Eastern Ontario Health…

Zero new cases COVID-19 cases in EOHU on Monday, 13 new cases over weekend
COVID-19 News

Zero new cases COVID-19 cases in EOHU on Monday, 13 new cases over weekend

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) reported just 13 new cases of COVID-19 over…

Dr. Paul supports continued at home learning
COVID-19 News

Dr. Paul supports continued at home learning

CORNWALL, Ontario - In a statement to media, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU)…