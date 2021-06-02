Teacher cuts hair to support children with cancer

CORNWALL, Ontario – Charlène Audet teaches special needs students at École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame. On Tuesday, June 1 Audet had her 18 inch long hair cut and shaved to raise money for children with cancer, while also teaching her students a lesson in beauty.

In one month, Audet raised $1,645 through the fundraising platform Snipping for Hope which helps raise funds for children with cancer through haircutting challenges such as Audet’s.

“This is something I’ve been thinking about doing for a while,” Audet said. “I want to show the girls in my classroom that hair is just hair and that it doesn’t matter what you look like on the outside if you are beautiful on the inside.”

Audet’s hair is being donated to Angel Hair for Kids, a program which makes wigs from real hair for children who have lost their’s due to a medical condition or treatment.

Thanks to business related closures caused by the pandemic, Audet has had plenty of time to grow her hair out, explaining that she has not had a haircut in over a year.