Teacher cuts hair to support children with cancer

June 2, 2021 — Changed at 11 h 35 min on June 2, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Teacher cuts hair to support children with cancer
Charlène Audet with her hair that was cut to support children with cancer on Tuesday, June 1, 2021. Submitte photo.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Charlène Audet teaches special needs students at École élémentaire catholique Notre-Dame. On Tuesday, June 1 Audet had her 18 inch long hair cut and shaved to raise money for children with cancer, while also teaching her students a lesson in beauty.

In one month, Audet raised $1,645 through the fundraising platform Snipping for Hope which helps raise funds for children with cancer through haircutting challenges such as Audet’s.

“This is something I’ve been thinking about doing for a while,” Audet said. “I want to show the girls in my classroom that hair is just hair and that it doesn’t matter what you look like on the outside if you are beautiful on the inside.”

Audet’s hair is being donated to Angel Hair for Kids, a program which makes wigs from real hair for children who have lost their’s due to a medical condition or treatment.

Thanks to business related closures caused by the pandemic, Audet has had plenty of time to grow her hair out, explaining that she has not had a haircut in over a year.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Descendant of residential school survivors remembers lost children
Local News

Descendant of residential school survivors remembers lost children

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Tuesday, June 1, residents of Akwesasne setup a shrine in memory of the 215 Indigenous…

BBQ hut will grill up support for Carefor Hospice Cornwall
Local News

BBQ hut will grill up support for Carefor Hospice Cornwall

LUNENBURG, Ontario - Dan Pyke has worked to build an outdoor bar and grill, but this summer project is not for himself, and he has…