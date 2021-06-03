CPS investigates early morning fatal crash

June 3, 2021 at 14 h 58 min
Provided by CPS
Cornwall Police Service emblem.

Cornwall, ON – On June 3rd, 2021 at approximately 2:15 am, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) was called to investigate a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle and a parked vehicle. The collision occurred in the area of Glengarry Boulevard. The driver of the motorcycle  was pronounced deceased and the passenger of the motorcycle is currently in serious but stable condition, after being transported to the hospital.

The next of kin of the deceased have been notified and out of respect for the family, no further details are being released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing. The CPS is seeking any witnesses or residents who may have video footage of the area of Glengarry Boulevard early this morning. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Constable Dupuis at 613-933-5000 ext. 2755.

