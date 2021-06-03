EOTB Launches Employer Webinar Series

CORNWALL, Ontario – Recruiting, training and retraining employees has emerged as the number one issue facing employers – across all sectors.

The Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB) is launching a series of informative webinars featuring experts that will share best practices with local employers. The first webinar kicks off later this month.

“For those that attended our webinar earlier this year, these upcoming webinars will take closer look at some of the tips that were discussed,” says Kimberly Hamilton, Operations Manager with the Training Board. “Webinars 1-3 will be delivered in English, however the 4th session will be delivered in French.”

The webinars are free to attend however participants must register in advance. To register for the first webinar, please email kimberlyvl@eotb-cfeo.on.ca

The following is a brief description of each webinar.

#1 – RECRUITING IN 2021 – June 22, 2021

Looking beyond the CV – how most hiring actually happens

“Bona fide” Job Postings & Descriptions – What do you REALLY need?

Diversity & Accessibility

Recruitment Strategies & Advertising in 2021

Best practices Interviewing

Featuring Sarah Delicate

#2 – RETENTION – ONBOARDING AND INTEGRATION – Fall 2021

Why is onboarding important – what’s in for you?

What is onboarding? What do I need?

Building Personal Development Plans for employees (training & growth)

Featuring Sarah Delicate

#3 – RETENTION – LEADERSHIP TRAINING – Early 2022

Elements of safe and healthy organizations to attract and retain great talent

Key emotions and behaviors that determine success in different work situations

Drivers to maximize team effectiveness

Leadership styles that managers can adopt and adapt to respond to company and employee needs

Strategies to address persistent performance issues

Featuring Angela Hoyt

#4 – RECRUITMENT AND RETENTION ( FRENCH) – Late 2021/Early 2022

In a perpetual loop of hiring new people? Finding and keeping good employees requires planning and thinking way beyond salaries and benefits.

In this FREE webinar, Bryan Bell shares some of the “must-do” strategies for recruiting and retaining the best.

About the Eastern Ontario Training Board

The Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB) was established to play a leading role in labour force development. It undertakes a number of projects throughout the year, and publishes the TOP report on local labour force issues. More info can be found online: