Man allegedly sold fraudulent event tickets in 1996

The charges listed below have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Roy Ribble, 65, of Brantford was arrested on June 1st, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on November 14th, 1996, the man fraudulently took a quantity of money from people looking to purchase tickets to an event that he had no association to. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 1st, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on August 10th, 2021.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, UTTERING THREATS, POSSESSION OF A WEAPON FOR A DANGEROUS PURPOSE

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on May 31st, 2021 and charged with assault with a weapon, uttering threats and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose. It is alleged on May 31st, 2021, the man assaulted his ex-girlfriend’s father with a screwdriver and made threats to kill him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

POSSESSION OF CHILD PORNOGRAPHY, ACCESS TO CHILD PORNOGRAPHY

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) Internet Child Exploitation (ICE) Unit recently conducted an investigation into a man being in possession of child pornography. As a result of the ongoing investigation, on May 12th, 2021, members of the CPS executed a search warrant at the man’s residence.

Patrick Brownell, 19, of Cornwall was arrested on June 1st, 2021 and charged with possession of child pornography and access to child pornography. It is alleged between April and May, the man was in possession of child pornography on his electronic device and an investigation ensued. On June 1st, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter and was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on August 10th, 2021.

The CPS is a member of the Ontario Provincial Strategy to Combat Internet Child Exploitation.

FAIL TO ATTEND COURT, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Ian Clarke, 28, of Cornwall was arrested on June 1st, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on May 27th, 2021, the man failed to attend court for a failing to appear for fingerprints offence and police were contacted to investigate. On June 1st, 2021, police located the man and took him into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Dustin Beddingfield, 31, of Cornwall was arrested on June 2nd, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged between 2020-2021 the man breached his probation order and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On June 2nd, 2021, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on August 10th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 158 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in the last 48 hours (8:00 am Monday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.