Cornwall native makes it to Top 100 in CBC Music Searchlight

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall resident Daniel Campoli has reached the top 100 out of 2,400 submissions in the CBC’s Music Searchlight contest.

Now he needs the support of the public, and have them vote for his song Broadcast from my Bedroom on the CBC website to make it into the top 10.

Broadcast from my Bedroom is a song that was inspired by the pandemic and the social isolation that has come with it. Campoli got the idea for the song after speaking to a friend in Germany who told him that her country had closed its cinemas in response to the pandemic.

“I thought that was a cool line: they closed the cinemas in Germany,” he said.

Campoli feels that musicians can serve a special role during crises like pandemics. Music can calm people and bring communities together.

“I thought about the band on the Titanic who were able to instill a sense of comfort in the midst of chaos,” said Campoli.

If Campoli wins the CBC Searchlight contest, he will win free studio time at a studio in Calgary to further his music career.

Campoli says that he is grateful for the community support he’s received so far.

“It is great to have people notice local artists and support them when they are involved in nationwide contests,” he said.

To vote for Campoli, visit his page on the Searchlight contest. Voting is now opened and will continue until Tuesday, June 8. To learn more about Campoli, he can be followed on Facebook and Instagram by searching for Daniel on the High Dive.