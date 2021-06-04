Low water level declared across SD&G

CORNWALL, Ontario – Both regional conservation authorities, South Nation Conservation (SNC) and the Raisin Region Conservation Authority (RRCA) have declared that the region is in a Level 1 Low Water Condition.

According to the RRCA, the region has received only 135 mm of water over the past three months, nearly 100 mm less than the seasonal average.

“Residents and businesses are asked to reduce their water consumption by 10 per cent by limiting non-essential uses (e.g. lawn watering, car washing, etc.). Residents are also encouraged to consult with their municipalities regarding

any water conservation bylaws in effect,” reads a statement from the RRCA.

The SNC offers the following water conservation tips:

1. Repair all leaks around the home.

2. If you must water your lawn, early morning or late evening watering reduces evaporation.

3. Use a pail of soapy water to wash your car and rinse it off quickly with a hose.

4. Water plants with water collected in a rain barrel.

5. If you must run the tap, save the excess water for watering plants

The RRCA states that water level conditions likely will not improve as a low amount of precipitation is forecasted for the summer and fall.