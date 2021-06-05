Third fatal motorcycle accident in Cornwall and SD&G in a week

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – (NORTH DUNDAS,ON) – On June 4, 2021 shortly before 5:00 p.m Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers responded to a two vehicle collision at the intersection of County Road 31 and County Road 43 (South Junction) in Winchester, Ontario.

Initial Investigation has indicated that shortly before 5:00 p.m, a South-bound SUV entered the North-bound lane and struck a Motorcycle. The investigation continues to determine the cause of the collision.

An adult male driver of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at scene.

The adult male driver of the SUV has been transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Names are being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

A section of County Road 31 is closed to traffic with indicated detours in place. Road closures are located at the following: County Road 31/43 (North junction) – County Road 43 at Belanger Road – County Road 31 and Baker Road – County Road 38 and Pemberton Road. Re-opening time unknown. Please avoid the area.

