Remembering D-Day’s heroes

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall Legion Branch 297 held a small ceremony on Sunday, June 6 at the Cornwall Cenotaph in remembrance of the heroes of D-Day.

On June 6, 1944, Canadian, American, and British troops landed on the beaches of Normandy, France, marking a turning point in World War II and a step on the road to the end of Nazism in Europe.

The SD&G Highlanders served in the First Battalion, of the Third Canadian Infantry Division. The First Battalion Division Association held reunions after the war on the nearest weekend to D-Day, a tradition that was carried on by the Glens Association.

“This evening, following dinner, at 1900 hours, I intend to pour a shot of Calvados and toast those brave men with their battle cry “Up the Glens,”” said Glens Association President George O’Dair. “Wherever you are and with whatever your choice of beverage, I invite you to honour them as well.”

The ceremony at the cenotaph included a laying of a wreath, a short prayer, and a moment of silence. The ceremony was smaller this year, limited only to the Legion’s executive members due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Thank you all for coming out today,” said Cornwall Legion President Marvin Plumadore. “I know its not like we’re used to, but w will continue to do what we can to ensure that our veterans are not forgotten.”