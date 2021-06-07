Ontario to enter Step 1 of re-opening plan Friday

ONTARIO – The Ontario provincial government has announced that it will enter the first step of its COVID-19 re-opening plan at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, June 11.

This first phase of the program will permit outdoor dining with up-to four people per table, non-essential retail re-open with a 15 per cent capacity limit indoors, and outdoor gatherings of up-to 10 people.

“Thanks to the ongoing success of Team Ontario’s vaccine rollout and the ongoing improvements in public health trends, we are able to enter step one of the Roadmap and begin to safely and cautiously lift restrictions,” said Premier Doug Ford. “The only reason we’re able to do so is because of the enormous sacrifices made by individuals, families and communities across Ontario. As we begin to enjoy the benefits of the first step in our roadmap like meeting friends on a patio or visiting your favourite local store, please do so safely by continuing to follow all public health guidelines.”

Each step of the province’s three step re-opening program will be in place for a minimum of 21 days and is based on the percentage of Ontario residents who have received at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Step one’s vaccine threshold was 60 per cent, with step two being at 70 per cent of individuals with their first dose and 20 per cent having received their second dose and finally, step three requiring 70 to 80 per cent of the population having received their first dose and 25 per cent having received their second dose.

“Thanks to the tremendous efforts of every Ontarian, beginning June 11 we will be able to cautiously lift public health measures in the settings we know are safest,” said Christine Elliott, Deputy Premier and Minister of Health. “While this is exciting news, as we move to enter Step One of Ontario’s Roadmap it remains critical that all Ontarians continue to follow public health advice and roll up their sleeves to receive the vaccine.”

The following is an expanded list of services and amenities that will re-open as of Friday: