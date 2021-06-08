CPS searching for missing teen

June 8, 2021 at 11 h 23 min
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by CPS
CPS searching for missing teen
Firdaws Ourhni.

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 15-year-old Firdaws Ourhni. The youth was last seen on June 7th at approximately 11:00 pm in the area of Dundee Avenue. Police do not believe foul play is suspected, however, we are looking to confirm her wellbeing and would like to speak to her or anyone with information concerning her whereabouts.

DESCRIPTION:

  • 15-year-old old female
  • Long black hair
  • Brown eyes
  • 5’5” tall
  • 132 lbs
  • Medium build
  • Middle Eastern descent

If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Firdaws Ourhni, please call dispatch at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Shriners recognized in Cornwall for International Shriners Day
Local News

Shriners recognized in Cornwall for International Shriners Day

June 6 was International Shriners Day and the Cornwall Chapter of the Shriners celebrated with a flag raising in front of Cornwall…

Port Lands project begins public engagement
Local News

Port Lands project begins public engagement

CORNWALL, Ontario - On Monday, June 7 the Port Lands project announced its first phase of public engagement. The Port Lands include…