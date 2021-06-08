CPS searching for missing teen

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is asking for public assistance to locate 15-year-old Firdaws Ourhni. The youth was last seen on June 7th at approximately 11:00 pm in the area of Dundee Avenue. Police do not believe foul play is suspected, however, we are looking to confirm her wellbeing and would like to speak to her or anyone with information concerning her whereabouts.
DESCRIPTION:
- 15-year-old old female
- Long black hair
- Brown eyes
- 5’5” tall
- 132 lbs
- Medium build
- Middle Eastern descent
If you have any information concerning the whereabouts of Firdaws Ourhni, please call dispatch at 613-933-5000 ext. 2418.