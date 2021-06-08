Parks Commission announces campgrounds and beaches to open Friday

MORRISBURG, Ontario – The St. Lawrence Parks Commission announced on Tuesday, June 8 that it will be opening its campgrounds and beaches on Friday, June 11.

“As part of the Ontario government’s recent announcement that it will move the province into Step One of its Roadmap to Reopen, the SLPC is excited to welcome back guests to their favourite campgrounds, beaches, and day-use areas as of this Friday, June 11, 2021,” reads a SLPC statement. “Whether camping overnight or visiting for the day, the safety of guests and staff is SLPC’s top priority. Keeping our parks, public spaces and campgrounds safe is a collective responsibility. As we embark on a new season, SLPC staff will be relying on the cooperation of guests to adhere to physical distancing and onsite guidelines.”

There will be some restrictions in place, including only one group per picnic table, and picnic tables must be a minimum of six feet apart. Additionally, Hoople Island Campsite, Lock 21 campsites and Camp Carp campsites on Macdonell Island will be closed for the 2021 season and there will be no group camping.

Beaches will be open seven days a week starting June 28.

The following campgrounds will be open to transient camping as of June 11:

McLaren Campground

Riverside Cedar Campground

Glengarry Park Campground

Farran Park Campground

Woodlands Campground

Mille Roches Campground

Upper Canada Migratory Bird Sanctuary/ Nairne/ Morrison Island

Brown’s Bay Campground

Ivy Lea Campground

Crysler Park Marina Camping Area

The following beaches will also open for weekends only as of June 11, before opening seven days a week on June 28:

Glengarry Beach

Mille Roches Beach

Woodlands Beach

Farran Park Beach

Crysler Beach

Brown’s Bay Beach

The following amenities will also be available during the 2021 season: