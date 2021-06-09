Counties respond to charges against Warden

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G have responded to charges laid by the OPP against Warden Frank Prevost on Tuesday, June 8.

According to a release from the OPP, Prevost, 53, has been charged with three counts of of luring a child, contrary to section 172.1(1)(b) of the Criminal Code and one count of sexual assault contrary to section 271 of the Criminal Code.

The OPP state that Prevost was the subject of an online undercover operation conducted by the OPP Child Sexual Exploitation Unit (CSEU), Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP, Grenville OPP, along with OPP Digital Forensics investigators.

“The OPP has seen an increase in online offender behaviour, by those persons intent on the sexual exploitation of children. As a result, members of OPP CSEU are actively conducting proactive online luring investigations to aggressively target these offenders,” reads a statement from the OPP. “Parents are reminded to take a proactive approach to help protect their children from online sexual exploitation by speaking with their children regarding Internet safety. Parents and anyone interested in protecting children can find resources to assist them at www.cybertip.ca.”

Prevost was held for a video bail hearing in Cornwall.

The United Counties of SD&G, and the Township of South Glengarry where Prevost is Mayor released the following joint statement:

“No comment will be made at this time as this is a legal matter before the courts,” the statement reads. “SDG and Township councils will be reviewing the matter shortly to determine appropriate next steps.”