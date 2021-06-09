CPS seize nearly $250K in fentanyl and other drugs

Cornwall, ON – Several individuals have been taken into custody as a result of the conclusion of Project Sunrise, a five-month long investigation into drug trafficking in the City of Cornwall.

On June 3rd, 2021, members of the Cornwall Police Service (CPS), with the assistance of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), executed ten Controlled Drugs and Substances Act Search Warrants at eight residences and two storage lockers in the city of Cornwall. The search warrants were executed at residences located on Augustus Street, Paul Street, Eleventh Street East, Easton Avenue, Lennox Street and Montreal Road. As a result of the investigation, five individuals have been taken into custody and charged accordingly.

A detailed search was conducted of all residences and storage lockers, resulting in a significant seizure of fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine, and cocaine. Additionally, three firearms, ammunition, two tasers, and other offensive weapons were located and seized by police. The total estimated value of the seized drugs is $247,559, with approximately $220,000 of the total value resulting from the seizure of fentanyl.

“Project Sunrise demonstrates the successful collaborative effort to combat drug trafficking in the City of Cornwall,” said Shawna Spowart, Deputy Chief of the Cornwall Police Service. “The Cornwall Police Service and our partnering law enforcement agencies will continue to work diligently to dismantle criminal enterprises, while disrupting the supply of harmful drugs to vulnerable members of our communities.”

“Drug dealers don’t stop at municipal boundaries,” said Karl Thomas, Chief Superintendent of the Ontario Provincial Police. “This is the OPP and Cornwall Police Service working seamlessly to reduce drug trafficking and related crimes that can have devastating effects in all our communities.”

The following individuals were taken into custody and charged accordingly:

Rebecca Kargus was released by way of undertaking to appear in court on August 10th, 2021. Scott Summers, Steven Marsolais, Tracy Drew and Samantha Genge-Baliski were all held in custody to await a bail hearing.

Scott Summers, 30, of Cornwall:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance x 13 (fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, hydromorphone)

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking x 5 (fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine, cocaine, hydromorphone)

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition x 4

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 3

· Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition x 2

· Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

· Possession of property obtained by crime x 7

· Breach of prohibition order x 32 (for possessing weapons)

Steven Marsolais, 36, of Cornwall:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance x 4 (cocaine, crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl)

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking x 3 (fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine)

· Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition

· Unauthorized possession of a weapon x 2 (taser and brass knuckles)

· Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

· Possession of property obtained by crime x 2

· Breach of prohibition order x 6 (for possessing weapons)

· Breach of probation order x 3 (for possessing weapons)

Tracy Drew, 35, of Cornwall:

· Careless storage of a firearm, weapon, or ammunition x 2

· Possession of a Schedule I substance x 5 (crystal methamphetamine, methamphetamine, fentanyl, oxycodone, hydromorphone)

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (methamphetamine)

· Possession of ammunition

· Possession of property obtained by crime

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm

Samantha Genge-Baliski, 28, of Cornwall:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance x 3 (methamphetamine and fentanyl)

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

· Unauthorized possession of a weapon

Rebecca Kargus, 24, of Cornwall:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance (fentanyl)

The CPS is working diligently to combat drug trafficking within the city of Cornwall and would like to remind residents about the dangers of using and selling illicit drugs. Anyone with information on illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact our anonymous tip line at 613-933-5000 ext. 2404.