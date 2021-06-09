DQ Golf for Kids Sake returns

CORNWALL, Ontario – The annual Dairy Queen Golf for Kids Sake golf tournament in support of Big Brothers/ Big Sisters (BBBS) Cornwall returns on July 14.

“Big Brothers/ Big Sisters is extremely important to our community so it is so important that we support their programs especially their mentorship programs,” said Nolan Quinn, owner of Dairy Queen Cornwall.

Taking place at the Cornwall Golf and Country Club, the tournament will feature 165 teams, with special prizes and unique activities at each hole on the course.

For one draw, golfers are being challenged to not lose the ball they started the tournament with. If they still have their ball by the end of the tournament, that ball and their name will be entered into a draw to win a prize. Prizes have been donated from many local Cornwall businesses including FreshCo and Home Hardware.

“We’re happy that people are coming together for one of our biggest fundraisers of the year,” said Ron Graham, Executive Director of BBBS Cornwall. “We’re thrilled to be able to see people in person again.”

Spots for the tournament are still open. Contact BBBS Cornwall to book a spot in the tournament by calling (613) 933-8035.

Seaway News is a sponsor of this event.