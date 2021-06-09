Glendale subdivision to benefit from natural gas expansion

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell announced on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 that Enbridge Inc. will receive $2,352,112 as a part of the province’s Natural Gas Expansion Project to expand gas service to 77 homes and businesses in the Glendale Subdivision in South Glengarry.

“Our government is making good on its promise to deliver affordable energy and expand natural gas pipelines to more communities,” McDonell said. “Access to natural gas will help more families and businesses find energy savings, while promoting economic development and job creation across Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry and Glengarry-Prescott-Russell.”

The Enbridge project is a part of Phase 2 of the province’s natural gas program which aims to spend $234 million to extend natural gas service to rural Ontario communities.

“Through Ontario’s Natural Gas Expansion Project, we are very pleased that natural gas will be made available to many properties and homes in the Glendale area of South Glengarry. This will result in energy savings to residents and businesses and will create exciting economic development opportunities. I would like to thank Associate Minister of Energy Bill Walker, MPP Jim McDonell and Enbridge Inc. for their commitment to continue to expand Natural Gas services in South Glengarry,” said Joanne Haley, GM, Planning, Building and Enforcement.

“The availability and expansion of natural gas in our community will deliver a reliable and cost-effective service to more South Glengarry residents and will open the door for future development projects. Council and Administration are looking forward to continue to work with Enbridge Inc. as they further invest in infrastructure throughout South Glengarry,” added Tim Mills, South Glengarry CAO.