Win this Space returns for fourth year

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce and the Downtown Business Improvement Area (DBIA) have announced that their annual Win This Space contest is returning for a fourth year.

The contest sees different entrepreneurs pitch their business ideas. The winning entrepreneur gets a downtown storefront in a vacant space and has $1,000 of their rent covered each month.

“Growing a business is challenging enough under normal circumstances but doing so during a global pandemic adds another layer of stress and uncertainty.” said Mike Petrynka, owner of Mike’s Printing and Apparel and the Win This Space winner in 2020. “Win This Space was a blessing. The program provided the support I needed to get my business up and running in Cornwall’s downtown.”

Previous winners include:

Winner in 2018: Fairy Sweet Gourmet Bakery at 11 Second St West;

2. Winner in 2019: Love & Lee at 111 Pitt St;

3. Winner in 2020: Mike’s Printing and Apparel at 145 Pitt St

“Although 2020 was a challenging year for businesses, I am excited to soon be welcoming people through my doors to my new location downtown,” Petrynka said. “I’m very excited and really happy I won Win This Space last year. It really supported me to bring the vision of my store to life.”

Applications can be submitted here: https://downtowncornwall.com/win-this-space/

The deadline to apply is July 7 at 4 p.m.