Ingleside woman wins $1M with LOTTO 6/49

Denise Toman of Ingleside has that “6/49 feeling” after winning the Guaranteed $1 Million Prize in the May 26, 2021 LOTTO 6/49 draw.

Denise, a 75-year-old retiree said she is an occasional lottery player. “The morning after I checked my ticket using the OLG Lottery App and when it made the winning sound, I thought I won a Free Play. I couldn’t believe it when I saw what I won – I checked it again on the computer.”

Denise plans to purchase property and share her win with family. “It’s still hard to believe and hasn’t sunk in yet,” she said.

In accordance with government-issued lockdown measures to help prevent the spread of COVID-19, OLG is currently limiting the number of in-person prize claim appointments at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to only those that require a face-to-face interview. Customers with prizes over $50,000 are asked to call 1-800-387-0098 to discuss available prize claim options. Prize claims up to $49,999.90 should continue to be submitted by mail. The health and safety of our customers and employees remains our top priority and OLG looks forward to providing future updates on the availability of in-person prize claims.

LOTTO 6/49 players in Ontario have won over $13 billion in prizes since 1982, including 1,405 jackpot wins and 374 Guaranteed $1 Million Prize draws. LOTTO 6/49 is $3 per play and draws take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Vincent Massey in Cornwall.