Prevost takes six month leave, removed as SDG Warden

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On Friday, June 11, Township of South Glengarry Council voted unanimously to approve six months of unpaid leave for Mayor Frank Prevost.

Prevost, 53, was charged with three counts of Child Luring and one count of Sexual Assault against and adult on Tuesday, June 8 by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

“With respect to the recent criminal charges against Mayor Prevost, it is acknowledged that this is a difficult time for staff, members of council and the public,” said Deputy Mayor Lyle Warden who chaired the Council meeting in Prevost’s absence. “Council under the Municipal Act has no authority to demand Mayor Prevost resignation, nor is there any mechanism to remove a sitting member of council.”

Warden said that the Township would make available resources for staff and members of the public who were distressed by the news of Prevost’s arrest.

“Understandably, the nature of these charges against Mayor Prevost may cause significant upset to members of the community and staff. We remind those who are distressed that there a resources that are available to you that we will make available to the public shortly,” he said.

According to the office of the Trial Coordinator in Cornwall, Prevost’s next court appearance is June 24.

Prevost, as Mayor of South Glengarry served on the United Counties of SD&G Council, and had been re-elected to his second term as Warden of the United Counties in December of 2020.

At an emergency meeting of the United Counties of SD&G held later on Friday, the Council voted unanimously that Prevost’s six month leave that was approved by the Township made him ineligible to sit as a Councillor of the United Counties and that he could not longer serve as Warden.

United Counties Council did not indicate how they would fill the vacancy around the Council table left by Prevost.