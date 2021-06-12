Cornwall T-Shirts Now Available Downtown

CORNWALL, Ontario – You can pick up your favourite Cornwall-themed t-shirts from the City’s newest retailer – Mike’s Printing & Apparel.

The t-shirt shop is located in Pitt Street in the heart of Downtown Cornwall and offers a wide variety of popular shirts, including vintage brands and designs from local artists. At the heart of the action is local businessman Mike Petrynka.

“It started out as a hobby and I was interested in designing and printing my own t-shirts,” says Mr. Petrynka. “Then word started getting around, and I was commissioned to produce custom shirts. As interest grew in some of the Cornwall-themed shirts, I knew there was an opportunity to open a retail store.”

Some of the more popular design includes the Cornwall All-Star shirt – a knockoff on the popular Converse design, and St. Lawrence River Lifestyle shirts. T-shirts celebrating cycling and hiking have been popular during the pandemic, including one of his most recent designs, The Trails at Guindon Park. All of the garments are hand crafted on a four color manual press using inks that result in a very soft hand that you can hardly tell it’s there.

Mike also undertakes custom jobs for customers looking to commemorate an event.

“We take the time to work with our customers and transform their idea into a memorable piece of wearable art,” says Mr. Petrynka. “It is our goal to get the perfect printed garment into your hands in the shortest amount of time possible.

Mr. Petrynka prides himself on providing local solutions to area residents and businesses. His move to a Downtown location was made possible by the Win This Space contest, which he won in 2020. The recent lockdown has prevented him from opening his doors until this weekend, however is shop is fully stocked and he welcomes customers to come in and browse.

Mr. Petrynka was recently featured in the Exploring Main Street video series. You can watch the video here.

Mike’s Printing and Apparel is located at 145 Pitt Street and can be reached at (613) 930-1975 or online at: