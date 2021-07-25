Air Quality statement issued for Cornwall area July 25

By Nick Seebruch
CORNWALL, Ontario – Environment Canada has issued an Air Quality statement for the Cornwall area on Sunday, July 25, 2021. The statement warns of possible poor air quality going into Sunday evening.

“Smoke plumes from active forest fires in northwestern Ontario might cause deteriorated air quality for portions of eastern Ontario tonight. Conditions may persist into Monday,” the Environment Canada statement reads. “If you or those in your care are exposed to wildfire smoke, consider taking extra precautions to reduce your exposure. Wildfire smoke is a constantly-changing mixture of particles and gases which includes many chemicals that can be harmful to your health.”

