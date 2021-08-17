Duncan opens campaign office

CORNWALL, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry incumbent Conservative MP Eric Duncan has announced that his campaign office is up and running.

At the request of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, on Sunday, Aug. 15, Canada’s Governor General Mary Simon dissolved Parliament and set a federal election date for Sept. 20.

“We continue to be overwhelmed by the strong support here in Cornwall and SD&G. We are off to a great start, and I’m grateful to our “Big Blue Machine” of volunteers and supporters that continue to help out each election,” said Duncan in a statement sent to media on Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 17. “More than anything, we’ve noticed the anger of Canadians for this unnecessary $600 million election just as we get reopened and reunited with friends and family. People see this decision by Justin Trudeau as very selfish and self-serving. With the serious wildfires in British Columbia and Northern Ontario, the heartbreaking and dangerous situation in Afghanistan, and a potential fourth wave of COVID-19, I think it is going to backfire on the Liberals.”

Campaign Manager Adrian Bugelli, who is taking an unpaid leave of absence as Duncan’s Executive Assistant, said that their campaign would be holding smaller events, with more details to come in the coming weeks.

“We are looking forward to hosting many smaller, local events throughout the riding in the coming weeks as a safe way to connect with thousands of voters and to get our positive message out,” said Campaign Manager Adrian Bugelli. “Although it’s been less than two years since being first elected, Eric has gained a lot of new supporters in the riding and we are seeing many of them offer their support to our campaign, which is great to see. While none of the other parties have even announced candidates, we are firing away on all cylinders and taking nothing for granted.”

Duncan’t campaign office is located at 327 Montreal Road with a toll-free number, 1-855-505-3742 and campaign email address, info@EricDuncan.ca