Two men charged with criminal harassment

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 13th, 2021 and charged with threats, criminal harassment and harassing communications. It is alleged during the month of August, 2021 the man repeatedly communicated with his ex-common-law wife and made threats during this time. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 13th, 2021 the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 26th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Angel Dore, 43 of Cornwall was arrested on August 14th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for prints as well as breach of undertaking for attending the Cornwall square and for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged the woman failed to attend police headquarters for prints on May 16th, 2021 and it is also alleged the woman attended the Cornwall Square on July 8th despite her conditions. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 14th, 2021 the woman was located by police, taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 19th, 2021.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT

Cornwall, ON – Andre Mallette, 62 of Cornwall was arrested on August 14th, 2021 and charged with criminal harassment. It is alleged during the months of May, July and August, 2021 the man repeatedly communicated with someone known to him despite having been warned by police. Police were contacted in August and an investigation ensued. He was taken into custody on August 14th, 2021, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 19th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 189 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Thursday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.