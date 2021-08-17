World Junior A Challenge will come to Cornwall this December

CORNWALL, Ontario – The City of Cornwall will be hosting the World Junior A Challenge (WJAC) this December at the Cornwall Civic Complex.

The hockey tournament will run from Dec. 12 to 19.

Cornwall was originally announced as the host of the 2020 World Junior A Challenge in Sept. 2019, but the tournament was cancelled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The City of Cornwall announced on Tuesday, Aug. 17 that early bird ticket packages were now on sale.

Early bird tickets have their general admission seats reserved, and if registered before 7 a.m. on Oct. 13 registrants will be entered into a draw for an additional event pass.

Early bird ticket packages are available on the Cornwall Tourism website.

“For hockey fans, this is a tremendous value,” said Lorne Taillon, Supervisor, Recreation & Programming with the City of Cornwall. “You’ll get to watch some world-class hockey and get access to every game of the tournament for one great price.”

Hosted in partnership between the City of Cornwall, Hockey Canada, the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL) and Hockey Eastern Ontario (HEO) this year’s event will see the following five teams faceoff: Canada East, Canada West, USA, Russia and the Czech Republic.

Cornwall Tourism is touting the event as an exciting opportunity to see future NHL stars.

There have been over 230 NHL draft picks, including 36 first-rounders among the WJAC player alumni including Jost, Lindholm, Pastrnak, Schwartz, Tarasenko, Turris, Vasilevski and Yakupov