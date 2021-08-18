CCH Welcomes New VP of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer

The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) is excited to welcome Linda Gravel as its new Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer.

Linda brings more than 35 years of nursing and health leadership experience. She served as the Director of Professional Practice, Education and Risk Management at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill and Vaughan prior to joining CCH, and Linda has also held various positions within program operations, quality improvement, and patient safety at hospitals in northern and southern Ontario.

“I’m confident Linda will be a tremendous asset and a wonderful fit with the CCH team as we strive to deliver on our commitment of providing exceptional patient-centered care. On behalf of CCH and our community, I extend a warm welcome to Linda,” says Jeanette Despatie, President and CEO.

“I am thrilled to be the new Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer at CCH. I look forward to working with the hospital’s teams and being presented with the opportunity to build on the great work already in place,” says Linda Gravel.

Gravel has both a diploma and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Northern College in Kirkland Lake and the University of Western Ontario in London, respectively, and a master’s degree in health leadership from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Colombia.

For more information on the CCH Senior Administration Team, please visit: www.cornwallhospital.ca/en/SeniorAdmin