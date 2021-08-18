CCH Welcomes New VP of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer

August 18, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 54 min on August 17, 2021
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
Provided by the CCH
CCH Welcomes New VP of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer
Linda Gravel. Submitted photo.

The Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) is excited to welcome Linda Gravel as its new Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer.

Linda brings more than 35 years of nursing and health leadership experience. She served as the Director of Professional Practice, Education and Risk Management at Mackenzie Health in Richmond Hill and Vaughan prior to joining CCH, and Linda has also held various positions within program operations, quality improvement, and patient safety at hospitals in northern and southern Ontario.

“I’m confident Linda will be a tremendous asset and a wonderful fit with the CCH team as we strive to deliver on our commitment of providing exceptional patient-centered care. On behalf of CCH and our community, I extend a warm welcome to Linda,” says Jeanette Despatie, President and CEO.

“I am thrilled to be the new Vice President of Patient Services and Chief Nursing Officer at CCH. I look forward to working with the hospital’s teams and being presented with the opportunity to build on the great work already in place,” says Linda Gravel.

Gravel has both a diploma and bachelor’s degree in nursing from Northern College in Kirkland Lake and the University of Western Ontario in London, respectively, and a master’s degree in health leadership from Royal Roads University in Victoria, British Colombia.

For more information on the CCH Senior Administration Team, please visit: www.cornwallhospital.ca/en/SeniorAdmin

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Housing and Social Services gets $4.2 million
Local News

Cornwall Housing and Social Services gets $4.2 million

CORNWALL, Ontario - Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell announced that the provincial government would be providing…

Two men charged with criminal harassment
Local News

Two men charged with criminal harassment

Cornwall, ON – A 28-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 13th, 2021 and charged with threats, criminal harassment and harassing communications. It is alleged during…