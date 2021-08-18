Cornwall Housing and Social Services gets $4.2 million

CORNWALL, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry MPP Jim McDonell announced that the provincial government would be providing $4,251,800 to the City of Cornwall Social and Housing Services.

“We need to ensure that local communities are able to deliver critical services and resources that will help those residents who need it most,” said McDonell.

The purpose of the funding is to help Social and Housing Services create long-term housing solutions for vulnerable populations in the region.

The funding for Cornwall is a part of a larger $307 million investment in social and support services across the province that was announced by the government on Monday, Aug. 16.

“Municipalities have been on the frontlines of Ontario’s pandemic response and vaccine rollout, while continuing to protect our most vulnerable populations, including homeless populations,” said Steve Clark, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing. “Our government is committed to ensuring municipalities have the resources they need to keep their communities safe, and today’s funding will help our local partners deliver critical services, support vulnerable people, and unlock affordable housing in their communities.”

United Counties of Prescott-Russell Social Services also received $3,255,300.