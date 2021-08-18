Cycling across Canada for mental health

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cyclist Pierre Morin rolled into Cornwall on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 18 and he had good company with him, a team of cyclists from Minimax Express.

Since July 20, Morin has been on a journey to cycle across Canada to raise awareness about mental health.

He began in Tofino, BC, at the edge of the Pacific Ocean with the goal of reaching St. Johns, NFLD.

Morin has lost family members who have struggled with their mental health, including his uncle Roger Audet, who he described as his best friend.

“The stigma is still there for mental health,” he said. “I keep hearing from people as I go to keep on doing what I’m doing and that what I’m doing is helping.”

Along the way, Morin has been collecting donations and distributing them to local mental health organizations. Morin believes he is close to $20,000 in collected donations so far.

Morin has been leaving his mark along his trek across the country. He had many wooden plates made that featured someone who has struggled with mental health issues, as well as someone who he feels has made a positive difference in the field of mental health.

He has been posting these plates on trees as he travels, and posting those locations to the app What 3Words.

Minimax is the major sponsor for Morin’s endeavour. When he arrived in Cornwall they contributed a $2,500 donation to the Canadian Mental Health Association local Champlain East office which was matched with another $2,500 from Morin himself from funds he has collected.

Andrew Bogora, General Manager of Finance and Technology for Minimax said that the company was a strong believer in supporting the cause of mental health and were happy to contribute to Morin and accompany him for part of his journey.

Minimax Express, which happens to be turning 30 this year, sent five of its team members including CEO Yves Poirier to meet Morin in Morrisburg and cycle with him into Cornwall on Wednesday.

Other major supporters of Morin are posted on the side of the Tesla Camper which has followed him throughout his journey. Morin has slept in the Tesla at night underneath a map on a ceiling of the vehicle with which he tracks his progress.

Morin will now be taking a bit of a break before getting back onto the road. He took a spill on the Long Sault Parkway on his shoulder, on the same side of his body where he broke his collar bone six weeks prior to the start of his journey. He plans on reaching the province of New Brunswick before stopping for the year and finishing his trek in 2022.