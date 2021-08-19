Beware of fake social media accounts

August 19, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 55 min on August 19, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
By kimfroats
Beware of fake social media accounts
THE COUNTIES, Ontario – The United Counties of Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry would like to remind residents to beware of fake social media accounts that may attempt to use logos and posts associated with official SDG channels.
For example, SDG recently became aware of an account that attempts to pass itself off as the SDG Tourism Facebook Page. Often these accounts can have malicious intentions, and residents should avoid engaging with any social media account that seems questionable.
The Counties have made attempts via Facebook to have the page removed.
“Communicating with our residents via social media is an important resource, but unfortunately all of us have seen or read of fake accounts being set up,” said Counties CAO Timothy Simpson. “We will continue to monitor social media channels to ensure accounts attempting to fraudulently use our logos and intellectual property are reported.”
If you see a social media account that includes SDG logos and information and seems suspect, please contact us at communications@sdgcounties.ca.

