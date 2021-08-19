Man arrested for string of break-ins

Cornwall, ON – Kelly Lalonde, 47 of Cornwall was arrested on August 17th, 2021 and charged with break and enter X3, possession of break in tools, mischief and theft under $5000. Between August 12th,2021 and August 17th, 2021 police were contacted to investigate three separate break in enters that occurred in the areas of Montreal Road, Belfort Crescent and McConnell Avenue. On August 17th, 2021 during the investigations the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – A 43-year-old man of no fixed address was arrested on August 17th, 2021 on the strength of three separate warrants. It is alleged the man failed to attend for finger prints, failed to appear for court and in another investigation choked his ex-common-law wife. Warrants were issued for the arrest of the man. On August 17th, 2021 members of the Cornwall Police Service attended Ottawa as Ottawa Police Service had the man in custody on the strength of Cornwall’s warrants. He was transported to Cornwall and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – William Preston, 53 of Cornwall was arrested on August 17th, 2021and charged with breach of undertaking for having communicated with someone he has conditions not to communicate with. Its alleged on August 17th, 2021 police were contacted to attend the area of Aberdeen Avenue for a fight in progress. Once on scene they located the man in a consensual fight with the person he was not to communicate with. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 21st, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Sara Bender, 33 of Cornwall was arrested on August 17th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the woman failed to re-attend court for several charges including the following: assault police, breach of probation, breach of court order, breach of undertaking, assault and fail to attend for prints. As a result of her not re-attending for court a warrant was issued for her arrest. On August 17th, 2021 the woman attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on November 2nd, 2021.

