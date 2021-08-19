Rotary fundraiser “‘Mum’s for Thanksgiving” returns

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise is pleased to announce ‘Mums for Thanksgiving will be available again this year at $15 per florist quality plant delivered to an address of your choice the week before Thanksgiving. This annual event benefits many projects including Covid-19 support in our community.

Plants are presold by Rotary members or online at https://rotaryfundraisers.com/index.php/our-fundraisers/rotary-mums . You can also send us an email or private message using our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/RotaryClubofCornwallSunrise or an email at our Rotary email address, rotaryclubofcornwallsunrise@gmail.com . For a more personal approach, a phone call or email to an individual Rotarian is suggested. Any Sunrise Rotarian is happy to take your order.

This is our oldest fundraising activity! The Rotary Club of Cornwall Sunrise was chartered in January 1989 and we delivered the first ‘mums for Thanksgiving to friends and businesses in Cornwall the week before Thanksgiving 1989. (32 years). These beautiful chrysanthemums of assorted fall colours come in 6” pots with a coloured foil wrap. Although we try to accommodate special requests, we cannot promise that recipients will receive flowers of a specific colour.

The ‘mums are delivered to us in cases of 8 plants and then our members or friends of Rotary personally deliver the flowers to the recipients …. Seniors or family residences, businesses, etc.

This year, we will again be practicing safe personal distancing; instead of handing the plants directly to the recipients, we will be placing them at the recipient’s door. We deliver within the City of Cornwall, Akwesasne Territory (Cornwall Island only) and in S.D.& G.

Here is a partial list of important projects we have been able to help because of community support of our ‘Mums for Thanksgiving.

In Lamoureux Park – Cornwall Outdoor Gym & Children’s Playground Equipment

Community Support Programs – Mental Health Programs & Women’s Shelters, Children’s Christmas Fund & Community Foodbanks

Our Community Enhancements – Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation, Cornwall Hospice, Benson Centre, Cornwall Arts & Culture Centre, Aquatic Centre, Seniors on Wheels. Akwesasne Powwow

Youth Programs – Interact & Earlyact, Youth Exchanges & Adventure Programs, Dictionaries 4Life, Rotary Youth Leadership Awards

International Programs – Eradication of Polio, Education and Treatment of Neglected Tropical Diseases (Buruli ulcer, Yaws, Leprosy, etc.), Medical equipment to Beirut & Ghana, Go with the Flow, Clean Water in Elementary Schools

With the arrival of the Covid-19 pandemic, Agape Centre and Salvation Army Food Banks; Baldwin House; Akwesasne Family Wellness Centre and Centre 105 became a primary focus in helping to ensure that our citizens receive help at this difficulty time. It is our hope that successful fundraising will also enable continuation of the support we have been proud to give to various youth and other programs

This year there are more reasons than ever to support this fundraiser by purchasing a pot or two of ‘mums for Thanksgiving.