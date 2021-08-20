Long Sault roundabout art officially unveiled

CORNWALL,Ontario – Two elements, each with their own unique story, were officially recognized Friday at the eastern-most roundabout in Long Sault, Ont.

The items include a massive ship’s anchor, pulled from the St. Lawrence River years ago and refurbished by local resident and diver Andre Lafleche. Also, a canoe, recently donated by resident Andre Pommier and painted by Long Sault native and Ottawa artist Robbie Lariviere, was installed as a piece of seasonal public art. The elements pay tribute to the history of our region and the philanthropy of local residents.

While the anchor will remain housed at the roundabout year-round, the canoe will act as a piece of seasonal public art that will be displayed during the warmer months of the year.

The anchor was pulled from the river downstream of the R.H. Saunders Generating Station in Cornwall. It is unknown how it got there, or from which ship it may have come from.