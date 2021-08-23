EOHU reaches vaccination targets

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) announced that it had reached the provincially set target for COVID-19 vaccinations as of Monday, Aug. 23, with more than 75 per cent of EOHU residents receiving two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The EOHU announced on Monday that 137,353 residents have now received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, which is 75.1 per cent of the total population.

The province of Ontario had set the two-dose goal as a requirement for returning to “normal” and being free of provincially mandated COVID-19 restrictions. Ontario entered Step Three of the provincial re-opening plan on July 16, which still has limitations on public gatherings, indoor shopping and more.

COVID-19 restrictions have not yet been immediately lifted.

The EOHU has already reached 82.3 per cent of individuals who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Despite the health unit’s success in distributing the COVID-19 vaccine, infection rates have risen over the past few weeks.

On July 20, the EOHU had only one active case of COVID-19 in the whole region, from highs in the hundreds in January, February, and March. As of Aug. 23 however, numbers seem to be rising again with 16 active cases.

There are also one individual hospitalized who is in an Intensive Care Unit.

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been 4,797 total reported COVID-19 cases in the EOHU with 112 deaths.