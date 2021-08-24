CCH Radiothon to support new breast cancer treatment program

CORNWALL, Ontario – Corus radio’s 15th annual Caring Hearts Radiothon is set to kick off tomorrow, Wednesday, Aug. 25, 2021. The Cornwall Community Hospital Foundation (CCHF) has raised over $1.2 million since the Radiothon began a decade and a half ago. Listeners can tune into Boom 101.9 or 104.5 Fresh Radio and make a donation to help the CCHF support new programs and advanced technology. Unlike previous years, this year the Radiothon will be entirely virtual.

Proceeds go towards helping the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) purchase equipment and expand medical services. The CCH, with the support of Dr. Sahar Shirazi, is hoping to be one of the few hospitals in Ontario to offer Breast Seed Localization (BSL) treatment for women with breast cancer.

“There’s not that many hospitals in Canada that offer this program,” said Dr. Shirazi. “So, it’s really good to have it in Cornwall..even Vancouver doesn’t offer it yet.”

Shirazi joined the CCH in January 2020, right on the eve of the global pandemic. Shirazi’s goal from the start was to work with the hospital to offer more advanced medical options for patients. Breast Seed Localization is a newer technology that uses a small grain sized device to help doctors find nonpalpable (harder to find) tumours. While less invasive than the standard treatment options, the new technology also allows for more flexibility when planning surgeries.

Shirazi’s personal and professional experience with breast cancer recovery made the BSL project even more special. Shirazi’s mother was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2003. Working as a pharmacist at the time, Shirazi went back to school and earned a medical degree. She completed her fellowship at the University of Ottawa, which helped provide her with connections in the medical field to help make the BSL program possible for Cornwall.

“We’ve had that base level of care for thirty years…it is extremely exciting to see a project like this bring options for patients…it warms the heart and it makes a real impact on people’s lives every day,” said Amy Gillespie, Executive Director of the CCHF.

Listeners who want to help Dr. Shirazi and the team at CCH continue to make a positive impact on their patient’s lives can donate online: https://cornwallhospitalfoundation.ca/ or by calling 613 935 7762. New this year, you can also donate $25 by texting CCH to 80100 on your mobile device.