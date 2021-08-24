Moquin officially announced as Liberal candidate in SDSG

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry Liberal Riding Association has announced former Cornwall Police Service (CPS) officer Denis Moquin as their candidate in the 2021 election, which was called by Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Aug. 15.

“As your voice in Ottawa I’m prepared to ensure our riding benefits from a national child care program, that we meet the challenges of climate change, our farmers are recognized for the important work they do in feeding the nation, our businesses can grow and prosper, our seniors receive better care. Now is the time to vote for Denis Moquin, Liberal for Stormont-Dundas and South Glengarry,” reads a statement from Moquin.

After serving with the CPS, Moquin became the head of the Community Agencies of Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, an organization that operated under the umbrella of the Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB). Through his work there, Moquin said he became connected and familiar with many important local agencies and non-profits.

The 2021 election is not Moquin’s first foray into politics, he did serve a two-year stint as a Cornwall City Councillor from 2005 to 2006.

Most recently, Moquin works as a Security Manager in for an office complex in Ottawa that houses staff members from multiple international embassies.

Moquin has a passion for racing, having served as Race Director at the Cornwall Motor Speedway for 25 years and currently serves as Race Director for Dirt Car North East.

Moquin is married to Elaine (nee Russell) and they have 3 children and 5 grandchildren