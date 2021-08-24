Trio arrested for allegedly stealing dog

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Ryan Royer, 28, Emily Baker, 24, and Mohsen Damghani, 31, all from Cornwall, were arrested on August 20th, 2021.

It is alleged on August 19th, 2021, Emily Baker was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, a quantity of drugs, Canadian currency and weapons were located in the motor vehicle, in which Ryan Royer had also allegedly been in possession of items in the vehicle and attempted to remove them during the police investigation. They were taken into custody and charged as follows:

Emily Baker:

· Operation while impaired

· Unauthorized possession of a weapon (brass knuckles)

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (Fentanyl)

· Possession of a Schedule I substance x 4 (Fentanyl, cocaine, methamphetamine, Hydromorphone)

· Possession of a Schedule IV substance (Xanax)

· Breach of undertaking for occupying the driver’s seat of a motor vehicle after consuming drugs

Ryan Royer:

· Unauthorized possession of a weapon (brass knuckles)

· Carrying concealed weapon (brass knuckles)

· Possession of property obtained by crime under $5000

· Obstruct police

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking x 3 (Fentanyl, methamphetamine, Hydrocontin)

· Possession of a Schedule IV substance for the purpose of trafficking (Xanax)

· Possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine)

· Breach of probation (for failing to keep the peace)

Emily Baker and Ryan Royer were subsequently released to appear in court on November 2nd, 2021.

During the early morning hours on August 20th, 2021, Emily Baker, Ryan Royer, as well as Mohsen Damghani allegedly entered the residence of someone known to them without permission and took a dog. The individuals demanded money from the victim in return for the dog and fled the residence. The individuals were located a short time later and were taken into custody, at which time Mohsen Damghani was found to be in possession of a concealed edged weapon and brass knuckles. They were each charged as follows and each held in custody to await a bail hearing.

Mohsen Damghani:

· Break and enter

· Robbery with violence

· Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

· Extortion

· Unlawfully in a dwelling

· Unauthorized possession of a weapon

· Carrying a concealed weapon x 2 (brass knuckles and edged weapon)

· Breach of prohibition order

Ryan Royer:

· Break and enter

· Robbery with violence

· Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

· Extortion

· Unlawfully in a dwelling

· Breach of probation (for failing to keep the peace)

Emily Baker:

· Break and enter

· Robbery with violence

· Conspiracy to commit indictable offence

· Extortion

· Unlawfully in a dwelling

FRAUD UNDER $5000

Cornwall, ON – Jason Patenaude, 44, of Cornwall was arrested on August 19th, 2021 and charged with fraud under $5000. It is alleged between May and August, the man had been paid a quantity of money to provide a service which he failed to provide. The man failed to return the sum of money to the victim and police were contacted to investigate. On August 19th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 21st, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 29-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 19th, 2021 and charged with four counts of breach of undertaking for contacting and being within a certain distance of his ex-girlfriend. It is alleged on August 18 and 19, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence, despite his conditions, and police were contacted to investigate. On August 19th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 2nd, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Parmdeep Mahil, 29, of Hillsburg, ON was arrested on August 19th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on August 19th, 2021, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of the toll booth at the Port of Entry. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 25th, 2021.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – A 32-year-old Mountforest, ON man was arrested on August 20th, 2021 on the strength of multiple warrants. It is alleged between April and June, the man attended his ex-girlfriend’s residence, despite the conditions of his release order. It is further alleged the man failed to attend court on June 1st, 2021 for a domestic-related offence. Police were contacted and warrants were issued for his arrest. On August 20th, 2021, a member of the Cornwall Police Service attended Oakville, as the man had been taken into custody on the strength of Cornwall’s warrants. The warrants were executed and he was held in custody to await a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – A 22-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 21st, 2021 and charged with assault causing bodily harm. It is alleged on August 21st, the man choked his girlfriend and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 26th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE, RESIST POLICE

Cornwall, ON – Kandy Pierce, 27, of Akwesasne was arrested on August 21st, 2021 and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, being methamphetamine, as well as resist police. It is alleged while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the woman was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. She was taken into custody, at which time she resisted police and attempted to flee. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 2nd, 2021.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – An 18-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 21st, 2021 and charged with breach of release order for failing to remain in his residence. He was also charged with breach of youth probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on August 21st, 2021, the man had been outside of his residence, despite his conditions, when police were called to investigate a disturbance at a Montreal Road business. On August 21st, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as his conditions stem from when the man was a youth and is protected under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT, FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Kyla Mercer, 21, of Cornwall was arrested on August 21st, 2021 on the strength of a warrant for failing to attend court. She was also charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on July 22nd, 2021, the woman failed to attend court for a mischief offence and a warrant was issued for her arrest. It is further alleged the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints on June 14th, 2021. On August 21st, 2021, she was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 19th, 2021.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 204 calls for service in the City of Cornwall since August 19, 2021 (8:00 am Thursday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.