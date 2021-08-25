OPP search for suspect in vandalism of Alexandria Cenotaph

August 25, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 34 min on August 25, 2021
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Picture of the vandalism at the Alexandria Cenotaph.

ALEXANDRIA, Ontario – The SD&G detachment of the OPP are asking for the public’s help in finding and identifying a suspect who allegedly vandalized the cenotaph in Alexandria on Thursday, Aug. 19.

Sometime overnight, a male suspect allegedly spray painted the words “As the sea dies We die” and “Pressent (sic)” at the base of the cenotaph.

On Wednesday, Aug. 25 the OPP released a brief description of the man according to an eye witness account.

“Info has come in regrading a person of interest: white male seen on Main Street South around the time, white t-shirt with words “as the sea dies we die”. Approx 50-55 yrs old, 6ft, heavy set, blue jeans carrying 2 bags. Please call 1-888-311-310-1122 if observed,” reads a tweet from the OPP.

