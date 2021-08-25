Selling your home in a “Seller’s Market”

First off let me explain what a Sellers market is. It means the demand for homes outweighs the inventory of them. A lot of the homes on the market currently are selling very quickly for over asking and have multiple buyers making offers on them which is referred to as a “bidding war”. For now, It`s a great time to be a Seller.

Here are some key points to think about before putting your home up for sale. First and foremost is finding a good, reputable real estate agent that is compatible with you and your needs. Do your research, ask around and remember, you get what you pay for. You don`t have to work with your friends, uncles, sisters, cousin`s brother in-law who might be a real estate agent. A real estate agent is going to play a key role. You need to find the one who works best with you and will guide you confidently through the process. It becomes a close relationship very quickly. It is okay to “interview” a few of them before making that important decision. You wouldn’t have a dentist come and re-wire your home, why wouldn’t you trust a licensed real estate agent with one of the biggest investments of your life?

Second is, and real estate agents cannot say this enough, but de-clutter, de-clutter, DE-CLUTTER! Your making plans to move anyway so take all of those personal items and things you don`t use anymore and either have a yard sale beforehand or box them up and put them in storage. It is difficult for potential buyers to walk through your home and envision themselves living in this space when your personal items are everywhere. Decorative items you may treasure do not necessarily appeal to the potential buyer and if they are over powering, it can be a turn off. Plain and simple is best.

These three words should resonate in your head when thinking of selling. Purge, Paint and Repair. Sprucing up your home is important in helping you get the most money for your home. Keeping the kitchen and bathroom at the top of your list is key as they are the 2 most utilized rooms in the house. You don`t have to go all out and get a second mortgage to make these repairs. Keep it simple. A fresh coat of paint in a neutral tone is a great refresher. Fix or repair cosmetic issues at a minimal cost, clean windows, vacuum the nooks and crannies, clean out those closets and cupboards because folks, there are no ifs, ands or buts about it, people will be looking in them.

Create fluidity from one room to the next and keep the pathways clear. Avoid blocking windows and let that light shine in. If you have pets, you may want to have the carpets and couches professionally cleaned so the smell you have become nose blind to, doesn’t turn off a potential buyer. If you have cats, keeping the litterbox extra clean during this time is good sense as well. Speaking of sense or scents, plug-ins, diffusers and room deodorizers are all good but remember too much of a good thing can be, well, too much.

Pay some attention to the outside of your home as well. Clean out gutters, rake the yard, keep the grass cut, plant some flowers, trim any overgrown trees or shrubs. Don`t stress, there is no need to make your lawn and home look as if it just came out of a Home and Garden magazine, but do keep in mind, it is the first thing potential buyers see when they step out of their vehicle for a showing. First impressions speak volumes.

So you are now ready to put that For Sale sign up on your lawn. How exciting! How much do you ask? Trust your real estate agent. They have taken the education courses to obtain their licenses. They have all of the tools and skills available to them to research comparables, market trends, and statistics to be able to obtain the best possible price for your home. Selling a home sure sounds easy until you put pen to paper literally. There are a lot of legalities and paperwork involved and your real estate agent knows every bit of it and works with the real estate lawyer to get you results. Leave it to the professionals. You are in good hands. Happy Selling!