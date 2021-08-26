PPC candidate highlights focus on civil liberties

CORNWALL, Ontario – Seaway News spoke with People’s Party of Canada candidate David Anber who is running in the riding of Stormont, Dundas, South Glengarry.

Anber was announced as candidate for his party on Aug. 17. He told Seaway News in an interview on Aug. 26 that he had deep concerns over the possibility of so-called vaccination passports being introduced to identify those who have and those who have not been vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

“This idea that in a liberal democracy that people would need to have proof of a medical procedure is a pretty radical idea,” he said.

Anber stated however that he was not anti-vaccine.

“I think that having a high level of vaccination is a good thing, but having anyone but the individual who is involved in making that decision is frankly shocking,” said Anber.

Anber, is a criminal lawyer and graduate of the University of Ottawa. He currently resides in Ottawa. Elections Canada allows candidates to run in ridings in which they are not a resident.

Anber told Seaway News that he was excited to get on the campaign trail and talk to the region’s residents and learn about the issues that matter most to them.

“I’m an energetic guy and I am looking forward to using that energy to represent the people of SDSG,” he said.