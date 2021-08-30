Moquin’s campaign to focus on farmers, middle class, small businesses

CORNWALL, Ontario – It was all smiles at the campaign office on Pitt Street in Cornwall, as the Liberal electoral district association for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry announced Denis Moquin as their candidate in the upcoming federal election. The announcement became official on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, as Moquin and his team launched their campaign office.

“I’m very excited. We’ve gained so much momentum since the announcement,” said Moquin. “We’ve had so much outpouring of support already. We’ve jokingly mentioned boots on the ground..but, we’re ready to go.”

Moquin had a career as a police officer with the Cornwall Police Service. From 2001 to 2003 Moquin worked as the head for the Community Agencies of Stormont, Dundas, Glengarry, an organization that operated under the umbrella of the Eastern Ontario Training Board (EOTB).

“I want to represent this riding in Ottawa. They deserve it, it’s long overdue,” declared Moquin. “I can appreciate what Mr. Lauzon did and I appreciate the work being done now. But I’m going to Ottawa to represent the small business people, the middle class people, the farmers. Any issue that was left behind, we’re gonna take and carry them to Ottawa.”

Moquin’s campaign is aiming to focus on issues which impact farmers, middle class families and small businesses.

“I think Team Trudeau is strong and the campaign slogan of “we’ve got your back” is appropriate. We’re going to do well,” said Moquin.

The Liberal Party of Canada has not represented the region since 2004, when Bob Kilger lost to Guy Lauzon following the merger of the Progressive Conservative Party and the Canadian Alliance. Prior to the 2004 upset, the Liberal Party held this seat for 24 of the previous 30 years.