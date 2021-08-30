SLIDESHOW: SVW returns with Unlocked

CORNWALL, Ontario – Seaway Valley Wrestling (SVW) returned to the joy of their fans with their Unlocked event in the Legion Ball Park on Saturday, Aug. 28.

Saturday’s event was the first event that SVW has held since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. The outdoor event took place during a tournament for Cornwall Minor Baseball, and was well attended by both adults and their kids who came over to watch the action between games.

“The event was excellent considering the obstacles we had to overcome,” said SVW Commissioner Alain Allaire.

The occasional drops of rain that fell on Saturday did nothing to dampen the fiery performances of talent like local Ryan Donovan, Sally, Junior Benito and of course the wild main event between “Hardcore” Channing Decker and “Moondog” Dylan Davis in an Anything Goes Match.

The event also left the crowd excited for more SVW action as Big Daddy D Roy and arch-rival “The Immaculate” Ray St. Jean signed a match contract for the SVW Championship.

This free event also helped raise over $700 for Cornwall Minor Baseball.