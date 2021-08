LOCAL COVID UPDATE

Local Covid Numbers updated

August 31, 2021 @ 1:34 pm

TOTAL ACTIVE CASES: 52

CURRENTLY HOSPITALIZED: 1

PATIENTS IN ICU: 1



TOTAL NUMBER OF DEATHS: 112

TOTAL CUMMULATIVE CASES: 4,855

TOTAL NUMBER OF TESTS CONDUCTED IN EOHU REGION: 150,977

TOTAL NUMBER OF COVID-19 VACCINES ADMINISTERED IN EOHU REGION: 293,928



For local breakdown go to https://eohu.ca/en/covid/covid-19-status-update-for-eohu-region

PROVINCIAL STATS

TOTAL DOSES ADMINISTERED: 20,757,954

OF ELIGIBLE POPULATION (12+) WITH AT LEAST 1 DOSE: 82.95%

OF ELIGIBLE POPULATION (12+) WITH 2 DOSES: 76.26%

HOSPITALIZED: 336

IN ICU: 158

NEW DAILY CASES: 525

For Provincial breakdown go to https://covid-19.ontario.ca