Man arrested for Montreal Rd. break-in

Cornwall, ON – Darrell Herne Jr., 31, of Cornwall was arrested on August 27th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant for failing to attend court and failing to attend for fingerprints. He was also charged with break and enter, mischief under $5000 and possession of a Schedule I substance. It is alleged on July 12th, 2021, the man forced his way into a Montreal Road business, causing damage to a window, and subsequently removed a quantity of items from the business. On August 27th, 2021, police located the man and took him into custody on the strength of the warrant, at which time he was found to be in possession of a quantity of fentanyl. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Jody Burgess, 52, of Cornwall was arrested on August 27th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant for failing to attend court. It is alleged on June 28th, 2021, the man failed to attend court for a theft offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On August 27th, 2021 he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held for a bail hearing.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Joshua Flaro, 21 of Cornwall was arrested on August 28th, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on August 25th, 2021, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On August 28th, 2021, he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 2nd, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – A 40-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 28th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on January 26th, 2021 for a criminal harassment offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On August 28th, 2021, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021. His name was not released as the incident stems from a domestic occurrence and would identify the victim in the matter.

BREAK AND ENTER, PERSONATION WITH INTENT TO AVOID ARREST, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Michael Denneny, 41, of Cornwall was arrested on August 29th and charged with break and enter, personation with intent to avoid arrest, and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged during the early morning hours on August 29th, 2021, the man entered a closed Balmoral Avenue business without permission and police were contacted. During the investigation, the man identified as the owner of the business in attempt to avoid arrest. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021.

CRIMINAL HARASSMENT x 2

Cornwall, ON – Richard Lacombe, 74, of Cornwall was arrested on August 29th, 2021 and charged with two counts of criminal harassment. It is alleged between June and August, the man repeatedly followed a woman he did not know in his vehicle as she drove to her residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 29th, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021.

SHOPLIFTING X 3

Cornwall, ON – Adora Flaro, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on August 29th, 2021 and charged with three counts of theft under $5000. It is alleged between July and August, the woman attended local businesses and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as she left the stores on any three occasions. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 29th, 2021, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Nicole Benedict, 37, of Akwesasne was arrested on August 30th, 2021 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged the woman was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Ninth Street and Brookdale Avenue and police were contacted to investigate. Police located the vehicle and took the woman into custody during a traffic stop. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Brandon Vanturnhout, 29, of Cornwall was arrested on August 30th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant. He was also charged with the following:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking (fentanyl)

· Possession of a Schedule I substance (fentanyl)

· Resist police

· Possession of property obtained by crime

It is alleged the man failed to attend court on July 27th, 2021 for a drug-related offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On August 30th, 2021, police located the man and took him into custody on the strength of the warrant after a brief struggle. While in custody, the man was found to be in possession of a quantity of fentanyl and Canadian currency. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 184 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the weekend (8:00 am Friday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.