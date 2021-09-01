CPS seeks public’s assistance in two shoplifting cases

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a suspect in a shoplifting investigation. On August 8th, 2021 at approximately 9:30 pm, the suspect attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store.

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying two suspects in a shoplifting investigation. On August 7th, 2021 at approximately 3:30 pm, the suspects attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as they left the store.