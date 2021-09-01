CPS seeks public’s assistance in two shoplifting cases

September 1, 2021 — Changed at 15 h 40 min on August 31, 2021
Reading time: 1 min
Provided by CPS
Photos of the Aug. 8 suspect.

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying a suspect in a shoplifting investigation. On August 8th, 2021 at approximately 9:30 pm, the suspect attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store.

Photos of the Aug. 7 suspects.

Cornwall, ON – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting the assistance of the public in identifying two suspects in a shoplifting investigation. On August 7th, 2021 at approximately 3:30 pm, the suspects attended a Ninth Street business and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as they left the store.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Cornwall Chamber hosts all candidates event tonight
Local News

Cornwall Chamber hosts all candidates event tonight

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall and Area Chamber of Commerce will host an all candidates event this evening, Wednesday, Sept. 1, at…

Man arrested for Montreal Rd. break-in
Local News

Man arrested for Montreal Rd. break-in

Cornwall, ON – Darrell Herne Jr., 31, of Cornwall was arrested on August 27th, 2021 on the strength of a warrant for failing to attend court and failing to attend for fingerprints.…