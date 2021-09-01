Province launches proof of vaccination requirement for some settings

ONTARIO – On Wednesday, Sept. 1 Ontario Premier Doug Ford announced that the province would require residents to present proof that they have received the COVID-19 vaccine in certain settings.

“As the world continues its fight against the Delta variant, our government will never waver in our commitment to do what’s necessary to keep people safe, protect our hospitals and minimize disruptions to businesses,” said Premier Ford. “Based on the latest evidence and best advice, COVID-19 vaccine certificates give us the best chance to slow the spread of this virus while helping us to avoid further lockdowns. If you haven’t received your first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, please do so today.”

Beginning on Sept. 22, Ontarians will need to prove that they have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine and have received their second vaccine dose at least two days prior to attending the following establishments or participating in the following activities:

Restaurants and bars (excluding outdoor patios, as well as delivery and takeout);

Nightclubs (including outdoor areas of the establishment);

Meeting and event spaces, such as banquet halls and conference/convention centres;

Facilities used for sports and fitness activities and personal fitness training, such as gyms, fitness and recreational facilities with the exception of youth recreational sport;

Sporting events;

Casinos, bingo halls and gaming establishments;

Concerts, music festivals, theatres and cinemas;

Strip clubs, bathhouses and sex clubs;

Racing venues (e.g., horse racing).

Individuals will also be asked for a government issued photo identification.

At first, actual proof of vaccination that will be required to be presented will be an individual’s vaccine receipt that can be downloaded on the provincial vaccination website or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Individuals who received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine outside of Ontario are being asked to consult their local health unit to obtain their proof of vaccination.

By Oct. 22, the province hopes to have completed an enhanced vaccine certificate, as well as a digital app that will allow businesses to scan a QR Code on a person’s phone to verify vaccination.