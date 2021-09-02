Man arrested for spraying bleach

These charges have yet to be proven in court.

Cornwall, ON – Wesley Willard, 62, of Cornwall was arrested on August 31st, 2021 and charged with administer noxious thing. It is alleged on August 30th, 2021, the man sprayed two individuals known to him with bleach during an altercation. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On August 31st, 2021, he attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021.

WARRANTS

Cornwall, ON – A 34-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on August 31st, 2021 on the strength of two warrants. It is alleged between July and August, the man repeatedly contacted his ex-girlfriend, despite his conditions, and warrants were issued for his arrest. On August 31st, police located the man and took him into custody on the strength of the warrants. The warrants were executed and he was held in custody to await a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

FAIL TO ATTEND COURT

Cornwall, ON – Corey Sayyeau, 25, of Cornwall was arrested on August 31st, 2021 and charged with failing to attend court. It is alleged on August 10th, the man failed to attend court for a refusal to comply with demand offence and police were contacted to investigate. On August 31st, 2021, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on October 21st, 2021.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 13-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on August 31st, 2021 and charged with assault. It is alleged during an altercation with another youth known to him, he assaulted the youth and police were contacted to investigate. On August 31st, 2021, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court at a later date. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Candice O’Rourke, 31, of Cornwall was arrested on August 31st, 2021 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints. It is alleged on July 29th, 2021, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On August 31st, 2021, she attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on November 16th, 2021.

DOMESTIC MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – A 26-year-old man from Hogansburg, NY was arrested on September 1st, 2021 and charged with domestic mischief. It is alleged during the early morning hours on September 1st, the man broke a window at his girlfriend’s residence and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 72 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.