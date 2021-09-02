WDMH introduces mandatory vaccination policy

WINCHESTER, Ontario – The Winchester District Memorial Hospital (WDMH) has announced that it will be introducing a mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy for staff and volunteers. The hospital made the announcement in a statement to the media on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

The WDMH is the second hospital in the region to introduce a mandatory vaccination policy after the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) introduced their own policy late last week.

“As a hospital, we have a duty and commitment to protect the health and safety of our staff, patients, and visitors,” said CEO Cholly Boland. “Getting vaccinated remains the most effective way to do this.”

The WDMH already is close to universal vaccination amongst its staff and volunteers, with 97 per cent of general staff being fully vaccinated, and 100 per cent of medical staff and 100 per cent of their volunteers being fully vaccinated already.

Unvaccinated staff members will have until Sept. 7 to receive their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and have until Oct. 15 to receive their second dose. On Sept. 7 anyone who has not received at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine or has not presented proof of vaccination will be placed on unpaid leave. The WDMH states that it is in the process of finalizing its vaccination policy, which will take into account those who are medically exempt from vaccination.

“We want to thank the WDMH team for its continued dedication,” said Boland. “Everyone has worked tirelessly to protect our communities throughout the pandemic. We also want to thank our local communities for their ongoing support.”