September 3, 2021 at 11 h 24 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Port Theatre fundraiser honours memory of Melissa St. Denis Godard
Pictured from left-to-right are Port Theatre owner Larry Sylvain, Delilah, and her grandfather Yvon Godard holding a portrait of Melissa St. Denis Godard (Nick Seebruch/ Seaway News).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Port Threatre held a special night for Yvon Godard and Melissa St. Denis Godard. Melissa, who was battling terminal cancer at the time, wanted to attend a live concert as a part of her bucket list, and Port Theatre owner Larry Sylvain decided that he would help put together a concert just for her.

Larry set aside a private area for Yvon and Melissa in the upstairs area and they got to experience Led Zeppelin cover band Mothership in all of their glory, with Yvon saying they even had a chance to dance to the Led Zeppelin classic Stairway to Heaven.

“The band said even if it was just the two of us, they would play. They were great,” said Yvon.

In addition to helping complete a dream and create a tender moment for this couple, Larry and his team of volunteers that night also collected donations for Carefor Hospice Cornwall.

Sadly, Melissa passed away on March 22, 2021 at the age of 52, but Larry and Yvon were able to make a contribution in her name to the community.

In Melissa’s memory, Yvon and Larry, with help from Yvon’s granddaughter Delilah were able to present a cheque for $2,822 in memory of Melissa to Carefor Hospice Cornwall on Thursday, Sept. 2, 2021.

