Labour Council to support local charities for Labour Day

CORNWALL, Ontario – Once again, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cornwall and District Labour Council will not be able to have their annual celebration in Lamoureux Park, but like last year they will be using the money they would have spent to support local charities like the Agapè Centre.

Louise Lanctot, President of the Cornwall and District Labour Council said that the pandemic has been hard on everyone, but especially those on the lowest rungs of the economic ladder, particularly those who have been deemed “essential” like PSWs, transit workers, and grocery store employees.

Lanctot said that the Labour Council continues to advocate for more supports for workers including pharmacare, paid sick leave and a $15 an hour minimum wage. Lanctot said that the fight for these and other issues were a reason why labour unions were still so important.

“Unions have been at the forefront of all social issues in our society,” she said. “Companies never give up anything, those things have to be fought for.